Metro Vancouver’s youth homeless count reveals about 680 teens and young adults reported living on the streets. (Black Press File)

Nearly 700 youth are homeless in Metro Vancouver

First count of its kind, however, still suggests it’s not capturing the entire picture

Roughly 681 homeless youth are living in Metro Vancouver, according to the first-ever count dedicated to that age group, released Thursday.

The count, held April 4 to 12 this year, sought to more accurately understand homelessness in people ages 13 to 24 across the region, and establish a baseline for future counts.

About half, or 349 teens and young adults, were living in Vancouver, with another 106 in Surrey and 64 on the North Shore.

Most respondents, 74 per cent, were couch surfing or staying in a shelter, transition home, detox centre or recovery house.

About 42 per cent of youth identified as Aboriginal or Indigenous.

Most youth were driven to the streets or couch surfing by family conflicts, drug addictions and mental illness.

Compared to the regional district’s homeless count conducted on just one night each year, this data were gathered in two ways: by volunteers conducting surveys at youth centres, and in spreadsheets filled out by youth service providers.

“Despite the alternate methodology and more detailed findings, these figured show there is likely still an undercount of the total number of youth experiencing homelessness,” said Jennifer Hanrahan, director of operations at St. Leonard’s Youth and Family Services, in a news release.

