Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels

Only two of B.C.’s 34 water basins are at the province’s lowest drought classifications, while nearly a quarter are at severe levels, according to the latest data from the provincial government.

Wildfire and environment officials gave the latest update Thursday (July 20) in what are now weekly updates to B.C.’s wildfire situation and drought conditions, and drought levels have worsened in several regions of B.C. while one region managed to see a decrease.

Eight of B.C.’s 34 water basins are at Level 5 drought conditions – the most severe level – meaning that adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain. That’s double from last week when four were at the highest level.

Twenty-two water basins have remained at drought Level 4 or higher, but now 34 are at Level 3 or higher. Only the northwest is seeing the lowest drought classifications where impacts are rare or unlikely.

River Forecast Centre head Dave Campbell said these high drought levels have come “much, much earlier” in the season. He said the province is seeing levels that are much more typical in September.

“When we look at the impact side of things, there’s a number of vulnerabilities,” said Campbell, pointing to fish habitat and populations, the ranching community with dry conditions and reduced waterability for livestock.

By Friday, more than 500 international firefighters will be in the province fighting the fires.

B.C. Wildfire Service operations director Cliff Chapman said crews are preparing for significant winds in the south starting Friday and continuing into Saturday, which could be challenging for firefighters.

The north might see a reprieve next week, but officials are “not fully confident” in that year. Chapman added it would be a low-pressure system with cooler temperatures.

