Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Negotiations between the union representing 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers in Metro Vancouver have broke off with their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon in New Westminster, Unifor locals 111 and 2200 said they left the bargaining table after their employer would not budge on wages or working conditions after 29 days of negotiations.

“We’re prepared to be patient,” said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle, warning that limited job action could continue for more than a year.

“It will slowly but surely ramp up until we reach a full work disruption.”

Says @UniforTheUnion won’t mess with the public, will be honest but maybe have to get “creative” about job action. Tomorrow: no uniforms, no overtime. Later, maybe decreased fare collection? @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) October 31, 2019

Union members issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week and can begin job action as of midnight Friday. That includes plans to ditch uniforms for bus operators and refuse overtime work for maintenance workers starting at 8 a.m.

At their Surrey headquarters, Coast Mountain Bus Company president Michael McDaniel said the offer on the table was reasonable, despite Unifor’s move to walk away from the bargaining table.

Maintenance trades would see a wage increases of more than 12 per cent over four years. Transit operators would see wage increases of nearly 10 per cent,” McDaniel said.

He said the benefits package and working conditions have been improved, “specifically targeting recovery time” for transit operators.

The job action will cause disruptions, McDaniel said.

“There will be service cancellations and while the effects will vary across the region, we will do our best to communicate all those service disruptions to our users,” he said.

“Job action benefits no one.”

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.