Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Talks continued through the night between British Columbia’s longshore workers’ union and the association representing port employers.

A federal mediator imposed a news blackout as the latest round of negotiations got underway Wednesday, less than 24 hours before lockout notice issued by the B.C. Maritime Employers Association was due to take effect.

The 6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out as early as 8 a.m. Thursday at all B.C. port operations except cruise ship or grain terminals.

Union president Rob Ashton has said his members are committed to keeping ships and cargo moving, and will continue to negotiate as long as the employer remains at the table.

Jeff Scott, chairman of the employers association, said Tuesday that the decision to issue a lockout notice was not easy but an overtime ban imposed by the union on Monday at two Vancouver terminals had made operations inefficient.

If a lockout occurs, Scott says the potential widespread financial impact amounts to about $5 billion a day across Canada.

READ MORE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

READ MORE: 7000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge cannabis lab partners with brewery
Next story
Trump lashes special counsel after he says no exoneration

Just Posted

LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

‘Change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner.’

Salmon, chicken BBQ on Pitt Meadows Day

Pitt Meadows firefighters barbecue the sockeye salmon.

Change is the game for long-time downtown Maple Ridge business

Don Sheppard has retired from what is now Haney Appliance and Sound.

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab partners with brewery

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

Farm was the target of a video and large protest in April

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

Boy, woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Surrey

Police are releasing few details, as investigation is being led by City of Surrey

Most Read