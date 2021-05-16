Neighbour with garden hose helped save Pitt Meadows home

Helped to prevent fire in trailer from spreading to nearby house

A quick-thinking neighbour helped save a Pitt Meadows home from serious damage when a utility trailer caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mike Larsson said the fire next to a house in the 11800 block of 194B Avenue was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. while the homeowner was away.

A wooden trailer parked beside the house that was loaded with wood stain, used rags and other similar materials for disposal caught fire, possibly the result of spontaneous combustion, Larsson told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Fortunately, a neighbour grabbed a garden hose and started wetting down the fire to slow its progress while fire crews were en route.

“A good thing [they did],” Larsson commented.

Pitt Meadows fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze on arrival.

Vinyl siding on the house nearest the fire was melted and the trailer was destroyed, but there was no serious damage otherwise, and no injuries.

One ladder truck bound for the fire was reassigned after coming upon an accident in the roundabout at roundabout at Airport Way and Harris Road.

