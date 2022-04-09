Grants are available for events and programs that bring people together. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Neighbourhood small grants available in Maple Ridge

Funding applications accepted through April

Those who are looking to host a block party can still get funding from city hall.

Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants will be open until April 30, and city hall could provide up to $500 for initiatives that connect neighbours and build community. The program is funded in partnership with the Vancouver Foundation.

“Small projects, big impact” is the guiding principle of the NSG program, and past examples of projects have been science workshops, community cleanups, arts classes, and recipe books.

Block party applications can receive a maximum of $250.

Only Maple Ridge residents are eligible to apply. The grant program prioritizes COVID-19 safety, and all current public health orders around gatherings and events must be followed.

All projects that receive funding must happen by Nov. 30, 2022, and no equipment purchases are eligible for funding.

For more information see the city website at mapleridge.ca

