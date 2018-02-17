Neighbourhood small grants program meeting

An information session for people interested in learning about the Maple Ridge Neighbourhood Small Grants program is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The meeting takes place in the Maple Ridge Business Tower, Floor 3, 11995 Haney Place, 7 p.m.

Application material, project ideas and general information will be presented for anyone interested in applying for funding for a block party or group project.

The parks, recreation and culture department is accepting Neighbourhood Small Grant applications until April 9 for neighbours interested in participating in a project that will benefit their common area.

Block party funding is also available and applications are accepted until Dec. 1 on a case-by-case basis.

The Neighbourhood Small Grant program brings people together for initiatives such as multicultural potlucks, newcomer welcome parties, street hockey parties, library box projects, garden projects and more.

These events and projects provide an opportunity for residents to get to know each other, share skills and knowledge, build a sense of ownership and pride and celebrate diversity in their neighbourhood.

Neighbourhood Small Grants range from $100 to $1,000 and applications are evaluated by a committee of residents with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

This group reviews the applications and determines which projects receive funding. Some themes that have proven popular in the past include intergenerational connections, youth talent, group gardening and newcomer welcome barbeques.

A guest speaker from the Vancouver Foundation will be attending the Feb. 21 event and will provide a summary of the newly released Metro Vancouver Connect and Engage.

• For more information and to register for this free workshop, call Kathryn Baird at Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture at 604-467-7459 or email neighbours@mapleridge.ca. Visit the City of Maple Ridge website for Neighbourhood Small Grants criteria and application information.

