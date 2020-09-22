Neighbour’s quick actions save dogs and home in Chilliwack townhouse fire

Neighbour heard fire alarm and called 911 and rescued dogs from unit on fire

Residents of a townhouse complex console each other after a unit caught fire on Sept. 21, 2020 in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A neighbour who was quick to act has saved a Chilliwack townhouse from major fire damage, as well as two dogs in the home.

The fire was on Sept. 21 at around 12:30 p.m. in the 8000-block of Nowell Street.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, and 6. Upon arrival, fire crews saw black smoke from a third floor window. Crews entered the townhouse unit and discovered fire in the kitchen above a stovetop. Fire damage was contained to the stove and kitchen cabinet area, and the unit sustained major smoke damage throughout. There was also some minor smoke damage in the adjacent townhouse.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The occupants of the home were away at the time of the fire and the home’s smoke alarms were credited with alerting nearby neighbours of the fire. The neighbour quickly called 911, proceeded to enter the front door and helped with the evacuation of two dogs that were just inside the front door.

The fire department has confirmed that the dogs were not hurt in the fire, and the fire’s cause is accidental.

The Chilliwack Fire Department adds that they would like to remind the public that working smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time. Test your smoke alarms once per month by pushing the test button.

They are also reminding everyone that Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4 – 10. This year’s campaign is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen. For more information on Kitchen Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Week, visit www.chilliwackfire.com.

ALSO READ: Smoke alarm alerts residents to Broadway Avenue house fire

