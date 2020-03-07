Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to crack the top five in voting to advance to the next round of the 2020 Inked Cover Girl contest. (Contributed)

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

When she threw together her profile on a lunch break, Stasi Raptis didn’t exactly foresee making it this far into the 2020 Inked Magazine Cover Girl contest.

Now, sitting at 6th out of the 10 finalists in her group, the Kelowna contestant must crack the top five in voting over the next week in order to advance to the next round for a chance at not only the magazine’s cover article and bragging rights, but also the $25,000 prize.

“I never really expected this,” Raptis said.

“It’s done super well and I’m so stoked to even see myself make the top 10 and I’m grateful for all my friends and voters.”

READ MORE: First ever Brewchella a hit in Kelowna

READ MORE: Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

With more than 150 hours of tattoo work on her skin and four years of working with the Okanagan Tattoo Show, Raptis’ passion is more with the artwork of the competition, rather than the contest itself.

She notes that even though it might be more of a popularity contest than a tattoo competition, she’s happy to see where she’ll finish.

“I’ve never done anything like it so I’m just giving it a go and see what happens. I’m O.K. with whatever goes down.”

One of thousands of Inked contestants from across the world, Raptis’ group started at 50 participants and was cut to 20, then 15 and will now be cut down to the final five on March 12.

In 6th place, Raptis hopes that this last week of voting will propel her into the final round for the chance at the $25,000 and a much-needed holiday.

“I’d get some more tattoos done for sure,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, I’d stick with beers on a South American beach.”

Vote for the Kelowna contestant here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tragedy revisited: Vigil held for three Abbotsford farm workers killed in 2007

Just Posted

Rotary Duck Race tickets on sale

Youth and senior’s groups picked up their ticket books at Maple Ridge’s ACT Arts Centre

ALONG THE FRASER: More needs to be done to protect all fish

The existing rules are killing fish in the Katzie Slough with impunity

Stowaway cat now has a home

Journey recuperated in Maple Ridge after ocean voyage from China

Registration open for Ride For Clean Energy

Seventh annual race will take place in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 8

Maple Ridge tops in collecting used oil

Recycling depot recognized for volume recycled

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Tragedy revisited: Vigil held for three Abbotsford farm workers killed in 2007

Worrying vehicle-inspection data shows lessons may not have been learned

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin

Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July

Incident happened in early hours of Friday morning, police say

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

Most Read