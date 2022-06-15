New Albion Community Centre opens to positive reviews

A group plays one of the first pickleball games in the new Albion Community Centre. (Neil Corbett/The News) Main entrance to the new Albion Community Centre, which opened this week. (Neil Corbett/The News) The amphitheatre. (Neil Corbett/The News) (Neil Corbett/The News) The YMCA will be running a childcare facility, using this outdoor play area. (Neil Corbett/The News) (Neil Corbett/The News)

“Beautiful” is the word most often on the lips of the first visitors describing the new Albion Community Centre, which opened to the public for the first time on Tuesday, June 14.

The centre is located at 24165 104th Avenue, right next to c’usqunela Elementary school. The new 20,000-square-foot facility is designed to be a community gathering place for the Albion neighbourhood, and features a 300-seat hall, outdoor amphitheatre, teaching kitchen, and three large multi-use rooms. There will also be a childcare facility run by the YMCA.

Bruce Duncan had been doing a yoga class on Wednesday, which he used to do at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

“This is awesome,” he said. “I just live over there, so it’s really convenient. I’m glad it’s here.”

He said he will be trying other exercise programs at the facility as well. Duncan called it a “class one facility,” and said all the Albion neighbourhood needs now is a new pool.

“Lovely, absolutely lovely,” said Kim Pechet, who was teaching the yoga class. “I think it’s going to be really well used.

“As a yoga instructor I really like the space. I really like the fact we can open the doors, and hear nature calling,” she added.

The room where she offered the yoga class had large accordion doors that opened onto green space at the north of the building. She said it was a good facility, quiet, and “really nice for yoga.”

A group was playing pickle ball in a large space with three courts, and lots of bright natural light. They actually complained the floor was so shiny they couldn’t see the ball for the glare.

“I love it. It’s really nice,” said Helen Ahnert. “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

She too appreciated the convenience of having a facility in her neighbourhood.

Through the opening days there will be facility tours, fitness activities including pilates, yoga, zumba, and more. And there will be a sports including badminton, table tennis, and pickleball.

There will also be a grand opening event on Wednesday, June 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

It was built to replace the historic Albion Hall, which had been build in 1923 and was torn down after 88 years – in 2011.

The project was started by the last council, headed by former mayor Nicole Read, in 2016, and the current council held a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction in June of 2019.

For more information see mapleridge.ca.