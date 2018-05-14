An Ontario Amber Alert went out using the new emergency alerts system. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

Canada’s emergency alert system passed its first real test on Monday as an Amber Alert was successfully sent to cellphones around the country using a new text message alert system.

The alert, which was for Gabriel McCallum, 8, who authorities suspected had been taken by a family member, came through just before 9:30 a.m. PT.

This was the first real use of the new system, after multiple tests in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. were only partially successful earlier this week.

In B.C., the alert message came in for some people on their cellphones, radio and TV at 1:55 p.m. last Wednesday, but many did not get it.

The only requirement to receive the alert was to have a cell phone on a working LTE network, but a Telus representative said its customers need to make sure they have the latest updates.

The province said it would address the issues with the alert system before its official launch in June.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week
Next story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

Just Posted

Protesters given trespass notices to clear off Maple Ridge modular home site

Have to vacate former Mussallem property by this evening.

Maple Ridge on the watch for rising river

Boat ramp closed on Haney wharf until conditions improve

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

Olympic star will be at official opening of Karina LeBlanc Field

Sun shines on Art Studio Tour

Hundreds participated in the event’s 20th anniversary celebration

Updated: Two people rescued after ATV accident in Maple Ridge

Two people were transported to hospital, one by air ambulance, after an ATV accident by Alouette Lake

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Hanlon gone as Vancouver Giants GM

Hockey team announces he “has decided to pursue other opportunities”

BC Ferries adds extra sailings ahead of Victoria Day weekend

Thursday and Friday expected to be busiest travel days, majority of traffic running out of Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay

Opposition leader calls for ‘flipping tax’ on condo capital gains

B.C. Liberals say it’s better than NDP speculation tax

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Most Read