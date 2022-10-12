New all-candidates meeting set for Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Two more chances to hear candidates speak publicly before Oct. 15 vote

Another all-candidates meeting has been organized for Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Organizers have invited the candidates for mayor, city council and school trustee, and it will be held at Fairview elementary school (12209 206th St.) starting at 6:30 p.m.

School trustees will have two minutes for opening comments, followed by two questions. City councillors will be given 2.5 minutes for opening comments followed by three questions, and mayors will be given three minutes for opening comments, followed by three questions.

The event will be moderated by Rick Dignard.

Some candidates have indicated they will not be able to attend, because the event was organized late, and they had prior commitments.

It is sandwiched between a meeting for mayor and school board trustee candidates on Tuesday, and another for trustees on Thursday. Thursday’s event is at Whonnock Lake Centre, organized by the Whonnock and Thornhill Community Associations. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

For those with covid concerns (or for latecomers), there will be outdoor seating under an adjacent tent. Speakers will broadcast proceedings there. The meeting will be video recorded for later online availability.

Whonnock Lake Centre is at 27871 113 Ave. Access is only from 272 Street onto 112 Avenue due to road closure at 112 Avenue and 280 Street for flood damage reconstruction.