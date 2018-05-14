Karina Leblanc will be at opening ceremony at Field of Dreams. (THE NEWS/files)

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

Olympic star will be at official opening of Karina LeBlanc Field

The final kick off for the new Karina LeBlanc Synthetic Field takes place this month, with the official opening set for Saturday, May 26.

Olympic soccer star LeBlanc will be there as well as Mayor Nicole Read for the final opening from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Merkley Park, on 124th Avenue, beside Maple Ridge secondary.

Work started on the all-weather sports field last summer with games actually starting earlier this spring on the new pitch.

Part of the celebration will be unveiling of the new public art work titled, Field of Dreams, that’s been created by Glen Andersen.

Everyone’s welcome.

The city is also starting construction of a new all-weather field at Golden Ear elementary followed later by two more all-weather fields at Thomas Haney secondary grounds.

