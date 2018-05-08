Surrey RCMP is investigating further allegations of sexual assaults in connection with a beauty spa operation. File photo

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Lower Mainland day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey RCMP says it is investigating new allegations of sexual assault in connection with a Surrey beauty spa chain.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said seven additional potential victims have come forward as a result of an appeal issued April 13.

At that time, they were investigating five incidents at two Iris Day Spas locations – including South Surrey and North Surrey – in which customers were allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massages.

In the additional allegations, three incidents are alleged to have taken place at the South Surrey location (1620 152 St.), three at the Guildford location (10160 152 St.) and one at a Newton location (7380 King George Blvd.) that is no longer in operation.

The events, said to have taken place between 2014 and this year, are under investigation by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit.

Investigators believe there still may be other victims who have not yet come forward, the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or – to make an anonymous report – contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.
Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

