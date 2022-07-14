New apartment complex coming to downtown Maple Ridge

An artist’s drawing of La Riviere in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Construction will soon begin on a new six-storey apartment complex with 111 units in the Haney neighbourhood.

La Riviere is billed as “a boutique collection of one, two and three-bedroom homes,” in A building directly across from Callaghan Park, and a short walk from downtown Maple Ridge.

“La Riviere will be a mix of modern and brick to create a heritage feeling. It will have public artwork on the front to symbolize the river,” said Nasir Ghuman, leader of Pacific Vision Development, the project’s developers. “Everything we build, we build with the idea that we could live there.”

On St. Anne Avenue, La Riviere’s units will range from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, from 500 to 1,100 square feet, with prices starting at $366,000.

La Riviere will have a rooftop deck with green space, offering room for three different groups of up to 35 people to enjoy views of the Fraser River. The rooftop deck includes barbecues, heaters, seating and lighting. Additionally, the building will have a recreational facility for residents.

The site also offers 6,000 feet of commercial space, and F. Adab Architects designed the building to offer individual units with private balconies with views.

The developers also like the transit-friendly location, minutes from the West Coast Express to downtown Vancouver, as well as the B-line bus, Haney Bypass and Lougheed Highway.

“The train direct to downtown Vancouver is within walking distance from La Riviere as well,” Ghuman said. “The easy access to Vancouver, the beauty of the incredible natural setting plus the price point make La Riviere an attractive location for people who are wanting something more out of life than hustle and bustle.”

Pacific Vision Development will start construction on La Riviere in spring 2023. The company plans to relocate its office to the commercial space in the building.

“We are committed to Maple Ridge and to show our support for and belief in this community, we are donating $100,000 with $50,000 going to Ridge Meadows Hospital and $50,000 to support the Maple Ridge Community Foundation,” Ghuman said.