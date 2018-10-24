A new appeal for information has been issued by police investigating the August 2017 homicide of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

New appeal in Surrey teen’s torched-SUV killing

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

Homicide investigators have issued a new appeal for anyone with information on the killing of a teen whose body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in August 2017 to come forward.

“Although police executed a warrant to a home in Newton shortly after the discovery of (Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi)’s body, so far, no arrests have been made and the case remains active,” according to a Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ news release issued Wednesday morning.

Dhesi’s body was found on Aug. 2, 2017, after police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

“When they arrived, the fire department had extinguished the flames. Inside the vehicle was a deceased female that had sustained injuries consistent with homicide,” the release states.

Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. The burning SUV was discovered just a few hours later, at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2.

While Dhesi was not known to police, investigators do not believe her death was a random act, the release states.

A news release issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team the day after Dhesi’s body was identified noted the investigation also “indicates that her death was not related to gang activity.”

“Police are working tirelessly to advance this investigation and want to speak with any friends and acquaintances that knew Miss Dhesi,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said in the IHIT release.

“Miss Dhesi was a college student, and had recently recovered from a kidney transplant. This death is a crushing blow to Miss Dhesi’s family, and they are suffering terribly.”

Anyone with information that could help police solve the case is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

