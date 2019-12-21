New bursary program through Ridge Meadows Education Foundation

Gordon Knuttila presents a cheque to Ridge Meadows Education Foundation president Dave Rempel from the estate of Melva Leppa. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows Education Foundation received a $268,000 endowment Thursday to create a new bursary program.

Dave Rempel, president of the foundation, said the donation came from the estate of Melva Leppa.

She was a long-time Maple Ridge resident who believed strongly in the importance of public education and wished to leave a portion of her estate to benefit local students.

Rempel was presented with the cheque by Leppa’s close family friend Gordon Knuttila, who said how proud he was to be part of establishing a lasting legacy, fulfilling Leppa’s wish to help students.

Rempel expressed appreciation on behalf of the foundation and announced the bursary program will be available to the graduating class in each secondary school, as well as continuing education graduates, beginning in 2020.

The purpose of the Ridge Meadows Education Foundation is to receive donations, which are held in an endowment trust fund.

A portion of the endowment fund earnings are used each year for bursaries and in support of school-based initiatives.

• For information about the education foundation and legacies to support public education, contact Rempel at 604-462-7563 or by email daverempel17@gmail.com.



