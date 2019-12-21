Gordon Knuttila presents a cheque to Ridge Meadows Education Foundation president Dave Rempel from the estate of Melva Leppa. (Contributed)

New bursary program through Ridge Meadows Education Foundation

$268,000 endowment from estate of Maple Ridge resident Melva Leppa

  • Dec. 21, 2019 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The Ridge Meadows Education Foundation received a $268,000 endowment Thursday to create a new bursary program.

Dave Rempel, president of the foundation, said the donation came from the estate of Melva Leppa.

She was a long-time Maple Ridge resident who believed strongly in the importance of public education and wished to leave a portion of her estate to benefit local students.

Rempel was presented with the cheque by Leppa’s close family friend Gordon Knuttila, who said how proud he was to be part of establishing a lasting legacy, fulfilling Leppa’s wish to help students.

READ ALSO: Melva Leppa obituary

Rempel expressed appreciation on behalf of the foundation and announced the bursary program will be available to the graduating class in each secondary school, as well as continuing education graduates, beginning in 2020.

READ ALSO: Education Foundation awards four schools grants totalling $10,500

The purpose of the Ridge Meadows Education Foundation is to receive donations, which are held in an endowment trust fund.

A portion of the endowment fund earnings are used each year for bursaries and in support of school-based initiatives.

• For information about the education foundation and legacies to support public education, contact Rempel at 604-462-7563 or by email daverempel17@gmail.com.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

Just Posted

House fire in Maple Ridge on Friday night

All occupants out safely, paramedics treated several people

Along the Fraser: food banks for eagles in crisis?

DFO estimated five million Fraser River salmon would return in 2019, but only 600,000 did.

Shot bear has not been sighted, presumed dead

Bears still active in Maple Ridge this winter says conservation officer

More units needed in Maple Ridge to relieve rental crisis

Advocates call for 500 new units in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge bylaws shuts down Santa’s Village

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read