New community task force coming to Pitt Meadows

Gwen O’Connell will be chairing the new Pitt Meadows Community Check-In Task Force. (THE NEWS files)

A new Community Check-In Task Force will be reaching out to vulnerable residents in Pitt Meadows to help them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The City of Pitt Meadows established the task force to help youth, seniors and others who are at risk by reducing isolation and making sure they are referred to the appropriate resources.

Members of city council and city staff in addition to volunteers will make up the force – chaired by city councillor Gwen O’Connell – and will assist with food delivery and pick-up services, along with making sure people are safe and enhancing social connections.

READ MORE: O’Connell: Back for more after 17 years

“In times of crisis it’s important to support our neighbours who may be feeling isolated or not know where to turn for help,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall in a press release.

“While physical distancing remains the key to our community’s success in overcoming COVID-19, this may create isolation for youth, seniors and vulnerable citizens. It is our responsibility to create community connectivity and reduce barriers, to ensure that no one in our community feels alone,” he added.

READ MORE: Threat of fines for those in Pitt Meadows who don’t obey: Mayor

The task force plans to consult with Fraser Health, Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, Seniors Network, Friends in Need Food Bank, School District 42 and representatives from Community Services to better connect residents to the necessary support services during the pandemic.

“The volume of daily news and information being released can be overwhelming for some people,” said City of Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer Mark Roberts in the same release.

“The primary goal of the Community Check-In Task Force is to confidentially-connect members of community with staff or volunteers who will link them to existing resources and agencies,“ he noted.

A resource listing guide is also being developed over the coming weeks along with a Community Check-In phone line.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus