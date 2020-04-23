Gwen O’Connell will be chairing the new Pitt Meadows Community Check-In Task Force. (THE NEWS files)

New community task force coming to Pitt Meadows

Reaching out to vulnerable residents during COVID-19 isolation

A new Community Check-In Task Force will be reaching out to vulnerable residents in Pitt Meadows to help them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The City of Pitt Meadows established the task force to help youth, seniors and others who are at risk by reducing isolation and making sure they are referred to the appropriate resources.

Members of city council and city staff in addition to volunteers will make up the force – chaired by city councillor Gwen O’Connell – and will assist with food delivery and pick-up services, along with making sure people are safe and enhancing social connections.

READ MORE: O’Connell: Back for more after 17 years

“In times of crisis it’s important to support our neighbours who may be feeling isolated or not know where to turn for help,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall in a press release.

“While physical distancing remains the key to our community’s success in overcoming COVID-19, this may create isolation for youth, seniors and vulnerable citizens. It is our responsibility to create community connectivity and reduce barriers, to ensure that no one in our community feels alone,” he added.

READ MORE: Threat of fines for those in Pitt Meadows who don’t obey: Mayor

The task force plans to consult with Fraser Health, Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, Seniors Network, Friends in Need Food Bank, School District 42 and representatives from Community Services to better connect residents to the necessary support services during the pandemic.

“The volume of daily news and information being released can be overwhelming for some people,” said City of Pitt Meadows chief administrative officer Mark Roberts in the same release.

“The primary goal of the Community Check-In Task Force is to confidentially-connect members of community with staff or volunteers who will link them to existing resources and agencies,“ he noted.

A resource listing guide is also being developed over the coming weeks along with a Community Check-In phone line.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Just Posted

New community task force coming to Pitt Meadows

Reaching out to vulnerable residents during COVID-19 isolation

Meadowridge students conduct experiment at leading, one-of-a-kind national facility

Team traveled to Saskatchewan to use synchrotron at Canadian Light Source

‘This is our fight’: Nurses bond

Health-care workers deal with stress and anxiety, but take strength from each other, community

National accolades befall Maple Ridge realtor

Ron Antalek has been lauded by the real estate industry for his philanthropic undertakings

Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Mike Morden reminds public about resources available online

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaurant responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Police seize fake gun and hunting knife from 3 cyclists in Abbotsford

Trio stopped after committing infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

Most Read