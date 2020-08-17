New commuter lot opening for Maple Ridge transit users

A new commuter parking lot will be opening on Wednesday by the Haney Place bus loop. (THE NEWS files) A new commuter parking lot will be opening on Wednesday by the Haney Place bus loop. (THE NEWS files)

A new commuter parking lot by the Haney Transit Loop will be open to the public starting Wednesday.

The new lot will contain 128 new parking stalls and passes will be available for purchase at a kiosk located at the corner of 119 Avenue and 223 Street.

“Council is responding to demands for parking as a result of the success of the recently introduced R3 Rapid Bus,” said City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, adding that he is certain that a decrease in demand with the onset of COVID-19, will return.

Parking along the south side of the lot on 119 Avenue will now be limited to parallel parking with a time duration.

No parking will be permitted on the north side of the lot, along the lane way between McIntosh Avenue and 223 Street, and will be actively enforced.

However, for first couple of weeks as transit users become accustomed to the new changes, warnings will be issued instead of fines.

“As a short-term measure, given the demands of growth and a limited supply, council made the best decision possible by leasing property and making adjustments to ten-year-old fees, as being the lowest cost option and best route to manage demand,” said Morden.

“In the long-term Council has committed to a comprehensive strategy for the downtown,” he noted

Morden also wants to remind residents that in addition to the pay parking lots, there are also 100 spots available within a four minute walk of City Hall that offer free parking for one and two hour durations, including the surface lot near the library.

Parking at the new lot will cost $4 daily or $60 for a 28-day pass.

Stalls will be tracked using vehicle license plate numbers so there will be no requirement to display a receipt once a pass is purchased.

