A new commuter parking lot will be opening on Wednesday by the Haney Place bus loop. (THE NEWS files) A new commuter parking lot will be opening on Wednesday by the Haney Place bus loop. (THE NEWS files)

New commuter lot opening for Maple Ridge transit users

Lot will open on Wednesday, Aug. 19

A new commuter parking lot by the Haney Transit Loop will be open to the public starting Wednesday.

The new lot will contain 128 new parking stalls and passes will be available for purchase at a kiosk located at the corner of 119 Avenue and 223 Street.

“Council is responding to demands for parking as a result of the success of the recently introduced R3 Rapid Bus,” said City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, adding that he is certain that a decrease in demand with the onset of COVID-19, will return.

Parking along the south side of the lot on 119 Avenue will now be limited to parallel parking with a time duration.

No parking will be permitted on the north side of the lot, along the lane way between McIntosh Avenue and 223 Street, and will be actively enforced.

However, for first couple of weeks as transit users become accustomed to the new changes, warnings will be issued instead of fines.

“As a short-term measure, given the demands of growth and a limited supply, council made the best decision possible by leasing property and making adjustments to ten-year-old fees, as being the lowest cost option and best route to manage demand,” said Morden.

“In the long-term Council has committed to a comprehensive strategy for the downtown,” he noted

Morden also wants to remind residents that in addition to the pay parking lots, there are also 100 spots available within a four minute walk of City Hall that offer free parking for one and two hour durations, including the surface lot near the library.

Parking at the new lot will cost $4 daily or $60 for a 28-day pass.

Stalls will be tracked using vehicle license plate numbers so there will be no requirement to display a receipt once a pass is purchased.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Transitmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park
Next story
Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

Just Posted

New commuter lot opening for Maple Ridge transit users

Lot will open on Wednesday, Aug. 19

BREAKING: 20-year-old woman struck by car in Maple Ridge

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m.

WEATHER: Air quality alert for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach 25 C Monday

Artists invited to contribute to large Hammond murals

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is accepting art submissions until Aug. 28

LOOKING BACK: Happy to be have museum doors back open to the public

But, due to COVID, there are restrictions and safety guidelines guests will be asked to adhere to

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Fraser Valley Bandits shut out of CEBL awards

Despite turnaround season Abbotsford-based basketball team not up for any awards

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Most Read