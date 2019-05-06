Second reading is sought for 57-condos on Fraser Street. (Contributed)

New condos pitched for former Northumberland Court site

Proposal for downtown Maple Ridge to council.

A proposal to build a five-storey, 57-condo building on Fraser Street at the former site of the notorious Northumberland Court is back at Maple Ridge council’s committee meeting Tuesday.

Attera Development Group wants to rezone the property at 11703 Fraser St. to allow construction of the building, which calls for one-, two- and three-bedroom units and includes two levels of underground parking, with a total of 102 stalls.

The address used to be the location of Northumberland Court, a centre of crime and which was demolished in 2011, with former mayor Ernie Daykin taking a turn at the excavator bringing down the building.

If the project is approved at a later council meeting, under the community amenity contribution program, the developer would pay $3,100 for each of the 57 condos built, adding up to a one-time payment of $176,700, to be used for recreational facilities within the city.

There’s no provision for rental units in the project as that was not directed by staff when first reading came up in 2018.

The building on Fraser Street is the second phase of the total project, which includes an adjoining property at 11718 – 224th St.

The latter is the first phase of the development and has already received a development permit for a five-storey, 25-unit condo, with underground parking accessed from Fraser Street.

The underground parking would serve both buildings.

Both addresses have been consolidated into a single property, which now has two different zones and is the reason why rezoning of the Fraser Street side is being sought.

Council’s committee meeting on Tuesday is also set to consider another application in the Albion area to build 110 townhouses at 10337 – 240th St., with access only off Slatford Place.

Three other addresses – 10309 – 240th St. and 10320 and 10350 Slatford Place – are part of the project, comprising five acres.

Staff recommends that first reading be given.

If approved, under the city’s community amenity contribution program, the developer would pay a one-time charge of $4,100 for each townhouse, generating about $451,000 for city recreation projects.


