New condos proposed for empty lot in old Maple Ridge

Will connect Fraser Street to 224th Street

A new condo project is being pitched to improve the Port Haney area of Maple Ridge.

But it will have to pay another $403,000 in new charges now that the city’s community amenity contribution has kicked into downtown developments.

The contribution requires developers to pay $3,100 for each apartment to help pay for city recreational services or projects. However, after changes made late last year, fees from such downtown projects will go into a new affordable housing fund that the city will use in partnering with other agencies.

Council last week sent the proposal, for an empty lot at 224th and Fraser streets, to a public hearing, but not without some comments.

Coun. Craig Speirs wanted more than five suites to have more than three bedrooms. But Coun. Gordy Robson countered that people are also looking for one-bedroom suites.

A total of 76 one-bedroom suites, 49 two-bedroom suites and five three-bedroom suites fronting on to Fraser Street are part of the project.

And Coun. Kiersten Duncan asked about the provision of rental and or accessible suites.

“There is such a need in this community for rental housing, and adaptive housing and age-in-place housing,” Duncan said.

The complex will have four electric vehicle parking stalls, but Coun. Bob Masse said Maple Ridge is “way behind the curve on that,” noting Burnaby requires every unit to have a pre-wired EV connection.

Staff are currently working on a bylaw that will set out EV parking provisions in new developments. Bicycle parking is also included, with 32 long-term and 38 spots provided.

The building would feature a stepped design, with three storeys on the east of the project, which is adjacent to Fraser Street. A central courtyard would also be included.

 

