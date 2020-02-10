Officials with protective suites prepare work around the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Yokohama Port Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

New coronavirus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

China has 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:

— China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 161

— Singapore: 45

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

