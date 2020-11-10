COVID-19 COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Fraser Health says staff member at Holyrood Manor has tested positive for the virus

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a long term care facility in Maple Ridge.

A staff member at Holyrood Manor, which is privately owned by Revera Inc., has tested positive for COVID-19.

A rapid response team in onsite and communication with residents and their families is underway, Fraser Health said.

The staff member who tested positive for the virus is in isolation at their home.

Fraser Health said it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

In the meantime, Fraser Health has committed to maintaining staffing levels, restricting visitors, restricting the movement of staff and residents, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and to support each facility,” Fraser Health’s Aletta Vanderheyden said.

“This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.


