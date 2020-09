A new driver in Abbotsford was busted by police going 113 km/h in a school zone. Abbotsford Police photo

A new driver won’t have a car for the next week after being clocked driving at highway speeds through an Abbotsford school zone.

The driver was clocked travelling at 113 km/h Friday, according to the Abbotsford Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say the driver was hit with a $483 fine, three demerits, and a bill for towing and storage of the vehicle.