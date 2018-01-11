New driving legislation carry hefty fine for Maple Ridge driver

Superintendent could also enact a driving ban of three to six months.

A driver caught going 71 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in Maple Ridge is paying a hefty price under new driving legislation.

At around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, Sgt. Bruce McCowan clocked a silver Mercedes travelling 71 km/hr above the posted speed limit in the 21100-block of 128th Avenue.

The driver received an excessive speeding fine of $483 and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

“Based on the rainy conditions, compounded with the speed this vehicle was travelling, we enforced new legislation and a high-risk driving incident report was forwarded to the superintendent of motor vehicles,” said Sgt. McCowan.

Under the new legislation, which took effect last month, the superintendent could also enact a driving ban of three to six months.

“Any vehicle can be driven irresponsibly. It’s not the car, it’s the driver behind the wheel,” said Sgt. McCowan.

On Dec. 14, RoadSafetyBC’s 15-day prohibition program was replaced with new legislation, the RoadSafetyBC high risk driving incident report.

Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act gives the superintendent of motor vehicles authority to prohibit high-risk drivers for a minimum three-month driving ban.

Going 40-59 km/hr over the posted limit results in a $368 fine, three penalty points and an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Going more than 60 km/hr over the posted speed limit results in a $483 fine, three penalty points and an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.

For a second offence, similar fines and consequences apply, but with a 30-day immediate vehicle impoundment.

Further offenses carry the same fines and consequences, but with a 60-day immediate vehicle impoundment.