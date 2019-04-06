The Haney farmers market has a new executive director. (THE NEWS files)

New executive director for Haney Farmer’s Market

Market will be back in Memorial Peace Park in May

There will be a new man running the Haney Farmer’s Market this year.

Brett Hertzog has been hired as the executive director for the Haney Farmers Market Society, chair Alex Pope announced Friday.

“Hertzog brings a breadth of leadership experience from the corporate world building successful teams for a variety of projects,” said a press release from the society.

“In addition, he is passionate about farm-to-table eating, supporting local agriculture and being involved in the local community.”

He replaces Eileen Dwillies, who stepped down at the end of the last market season, after 15 years of involvement, and nine years as executive director.

The non-profit farmer’s market began over 15 years ago and now works in partnership with the BC Association of Farmers Markets, BC Health, City of Maple Ridge, City of Port Coquitlam, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association and others with a desire to support growers and producers and to provide healthy local food to the citizens of our area.

The Haney Farmers Market Society is a non-profit organization that is funded by vendor fees, grants and fund raisers. The Society manages the Haney Farmers Market, which runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park from May to November.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Just Posted

New executive director for Haney Farmer’s Market

Market will be back in Memorial Peace Park in May

Citizen’s Ink: No place for partisan politics in investigating alleged wrongdoing

Integrity not just a fancy outfit for public appearances.

Coroner’s map lets public investigate old mysteries

Four cases of interest in Maple Ridge on interactive map

Travelling the Lougheed Highway to Maple Ridge in 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

Vote for Mo – Maple Ridge resident competing for $10k for affordable housing

The Connecting the Community Award gives $10,000 to the recipient’s YWCA program of choice

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Rain and thunderstorm in the forecast

Sunny weather returns on Monday in Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants take lead in semi-final round on home ice

After Friday’s victory, Vancouver takes on Victoria again Saturday at LEC, looking for a second win

Most Read