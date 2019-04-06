New executive director for Haney Farmer’s Market

Market will be back in Memorial Peace Park in May

There will be a new man running the Haney Farmer’s Market this year.

Brett Hertzog has been hired as the executive director for the Haney Farmers Market Society, chair Alex Pope announced Friday.

“Hertzog brings a breadth of leadership experience from the corporate world building successful teams for a variety of projects,” said a press release from the society.

“In addition, he is passionate about farm-to-table eating, supporting local agriculture and being involved in the local community.”

He replaces Eileen Dwillies, who stepped down at the end of the last market season, after 15 years of involvement, and nine years as executive director.

The non-profit farmer’s market began over 15 years ago and now works in partnership with the BC Association of Farmers Markets, BC Health, City of Maple Ridge, City of Port Coquitlam, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association and others with a desire to support growers and producers and to provide healthy local food to the citizens of our area.

The Haney Farmers Market Society is a non-profit organization that is funded by vendor fees, grants and fund raisers. The Society manages the Haney Farmers Market, which runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park from May to November.



