New faces will greet Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students for the new school year

A number of new principals and vice principals will be taking on roles across SD42

New principals and vice principals will greet students at the beginning of the new school year throughout the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District. (The News files)

New faces will be greeting students upon their return to school for the upcoming year across the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“We had a lot of moves this year as a number of administrators retired,” explained Irena Pochop with School District 42.

Jennifer Gallop is leaving her position as principal of Fairview Elementary and will be continuing principal at Alouette Elementary.

Wes Reamsbottom, will be the new continuing principal at cusquenela Elementary, leaving his position as principal at Whonnock Elementary.

Jennifer Simon, principal at Pitt Meadows Elementary, will be transferring to the temporary position of principal and coordinator of the French Immersion Programs, a position funded by a federal grant the school district received under the Official Languages in Education Protocol through the Ministry of Education and Child Care. The position will end July 5, 2024.

Kyla Cameron is moving from vice principal at Eric Langton Elementary to acting principal at Pitt Meadows Elementary.

Laura Bruce, currently vice principal at Fairview Elementary, will be the new continuing principal of the school.

Gary Lozinski, currently vice principal at Pitt Meadows Secondary will be the new continuing principal at Laity View Elementary.

Megan Olynyk, will be moving from vice principal at Hammond Elementary to continuing principal at Whonnock Elementary.

Chelsea Lendvoy, will be moving from vice principal at Maple Ridge Elementary to acting principal.

Robyn Sheridan will be taking on one of two roles as continuing vice principal at Westview Secondary, moving from the position of vice principal at Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary – along with Denis Drapeau, who will be moving from the position of vice principal at Pitt Meadows Secondary.

READ MORE: SD42 retirees to be honoured over tea

Anne Girbav, will be leaving her role as vice principal at Westview Secondary to take on a continuing vice principal role at Pitt Meadows Secondary.

Steve Kater, also a vice principal at Westview Secondary will be moving to continuing vice principal at Thomas Haney Secondary.

Kathy Kosman, who is currently vice principal at Alexander Robinson Elementary will be moving to the continuing vice principal position at Fairview Elementary.

Andrea Clayton is leaving as vice principal at Thomas Haney Secondary to take a position as continuing vice principal at Samuel Robertson Technical Secondary.

The acting vice principal at Garibaldi Secondary, Karen Thompson will be taking on the continuing vice principal role at the school.

Lara Cooley, will be leaving Teacher, Aboriginal Education to take over as the continuing vice principal at Pitt Meadows Secondary.

Hannah Baerg, is leaving the District Helping Teacher, Learning Services to be the new continuing vice principal at Hammond Elementary.

Rob Sheridan, who was a teacher at Garibaldi Secondary will be the new continuing vice principal at Albion Elementary.

ALSO: Superintendent of schools for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows retiring

Support teacher at Garibaldi Secondary, Olivia Berry, will be the new continuing vice principal at Alexander Robinson Elementary.

Tammy Meyer, a support teacher at Highland Park Elementary, is moving to continuing vice principal at Yennadon Elementary.

Laity View Elementary support teacher, Katherine Ross, will be the new continuing vice principal at Eric Langton Elementary.

New to the school district will be Tazmin Manji, who will be the new continuing vice principal at Kanaka Creek Elementary. Manji is coming from a vice principal in the Mission School District.

Finally, Rachel Perry, will be the new acting vice principal at Maple Ridge Elementary from her role as a teacher at Pitt Meadows Elementary.

The search is ongoing for a new superintendent of schools after outgoing superintendent, Harry Dhillon, announced he would be retiring from the position in a letter to parents and guardians at the end of the school year in June. Although Dhillon will remain in the role until spring break in 2024, the district is hoping to make an announcement by the end of October.

Currently open registration is taking place for new kindergarten students starting Monday Aug. 21 and running until Friday, Sept. 15. This registration phase is for parents and guardians who missed the previous registration phases. For those needing more information go to sd42.ca/kindergarten-registration.

First day of school takes place Tuesday, Sept. 5.