New farm feed and supply store to fill void left by Pitt Meadows Otter Co-op

Bruce's Country Market recently announced that it will be opening a new farm and pet supply store in Maple Ridge in September.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows farmers won’t have to go nearly as far for their feed and pet supplies soon, as Bruce’s Country Market recently announced they will be opening up a new pet and farm supply store in east Maple Ridge.

After the closure of the Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows in 2022, most Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows farmers were forced to travel to other farm supply stores, with many making the trek all the way out to the nearest Otter Co-op in Aldergrove – nearly a 40-minute drive from the heart of Pitt Meadows.

However, that long journey may soon be cut much shorter thanks to the new Bruce’s Pet and Farm Supply store, which is scheduled to open in September.

This is a crucial need for the people of Pitt Meadows since the city relies so heavily on farming and agriculture, explained Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald.

“Given that Pitt Meadows is 78 per cent agricultural land, convenient access to essential supplies supports local agriculture, fosters a sense of community, and contributes to the local economy,” said MacDonald.

“I am very pleased to hear about the new pet and farm supply store opening in Maple Ridge.”

An attempt was made to try and relocate the sale of Otter Co-op products to the Maple Meadows Equestrian Centre, but this was shot down by the Agricultural Land Commission on Nov. 15, 2022.

“The closure of the Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows created a significant gap in access to farm feed and supplies, jeopardizing the economic viability of our local producers,” said MacDonald.

“Our city council strongly advocated on behalf of a local agricultural operator who willingly stepped forward to become a replacement supplier. Unfortunately, however, the necessary provincial authorization was unsuccessful.”

When announcing the launch of their new farm supply store, Bruce’s Country Market owners Ryan and Leona McEachern explained that they were also familiar with the strain of not having a local Otter Co-op anymore.

“Being farmers ourselves, we felt the huge loss that Otter left when they closed their doors in Pitt Meadows,” said the McEacherns.

“We recognized the need for a Lifeline supplier in our area and we listened to the voice of our community. We will also be carrying farm supplies, pet needs, country-style gifts, and in-season gardening supplies.”

The new store will have a Lifeline Feed contract to carry the Otter Co-op brand of animal feed, in addition to a number of other pet food and supply brands.

“While the new pet and farm supply store in Maple Ridge does not replace the Otter Co-op, having a nearby store is a positive step towards maintaining and supporting our farming community,” said Mayor MacDonald.

Bruce’s Pet and Farm Supply will be located in the old Muth and Sons building, at 23985 Lougheed Hwy., right next door to Bruce’s Country Market.

