New field at SRT now well underway

The project is expected to be completed in the fall

The turf field is being cut into strips and the infill material separated before the carpet is rolled into lengths to be transported the a recycling facility. (Contributed)

The field at Samuel Robertson Technical is in the middle of being replaced.

Work is currently being done to remove and recycle the current synthetic field as part of the life cycle replacement project.

The old turf has already been cut into strips and the infill material separated before the carpet is rolled into lengths to be transported the a recycling facility.

The field surface was 14 years old.

“Which is well over the life span of a synthetic field,” said Valoree Richmond, manager of parks, planning and design with the City of Maple Ridge, adding that a typical life span is eight to 10 years.

Currently, crews are checking the drain lines with cameras to make sure they are in good shape.

Then three-centimetre deep surface is going to be skimmed off to allow the installation of the new shock pad and synthetic surface.

A material known as thermo-plastic elastomer will make up the playing surface of the new field, allowing for better control on the field by the players. It will also be less abrasive and odor free.

Food-grade polymer beads will make the playing surface cooler.

The work is expected to be completed by August in time for the fall sports season.