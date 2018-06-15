The turf field is being cut into strips and the infill material separated before the carpet is rolled into lengths to be transported the a recycling facility. (Contributed)

New field at SRT now well underway

The project is expected to be completed in the fall

The field at Samuel Robertson Technical is in the middle of being replaced.

Work is currently being done to remove and recycle the current synthetic field as part of the life cycle replacement project.

The old turf has already been cut into strips and the infill material separated before the carpet is rolled into lengths to be transported the a recycling facility.

The field surface was 14 years old.

“Which is well over the life span of a synthetic field,” said Valoree Richmond, manager of parks, planning and design with the City of Maple Ridge, adding that a typical life span is eight to 10 years.

Currently, crews are checking the drain lines with cameras to make sure they are in good shape.

Then three-centimetre deep surface is going to be skimmed off to allow the installation of the new shock pad and synthetic surface.

A material known as thermo-plastic elastomer will make up the playing surface of the new field, allowing for better control on the field by the players. It will also be less abrasive and odor free.

Food-grade polymer beads will make the playing surface cooler.

The work is expected to be completed by August in time for the fall sports season.

Previous story
Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.
Next story
Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Just Posted

New field at SRT now well underway

The project is expected to be completed in the fall

City’s largest tower proposal gets the initial nod

Maple Ridge council gives 35-storey project first reading

Location for supportive housing, homeless shelter now up to Maple Ridge council

Minister Selina Robinson tells city Rapid Response to Homelessness in place.

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

SPCA can do little without information of dog owners

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

Pitt Meadows road racer chases first place

Jeremy Halstead competes at Mission Raceway Park, June 23-24.

Seventh record falls at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows elementary track meet

Tyler Magdalinski joins Taryck Tahid in setting two.

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Most Read