Mike Larsson is the new fire chief for the City of Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Mike Larsson is the new fire chief for the City of Pitt Meadows.

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces following the retirement of chief Don Jolley in late 2018.

Members of the selection committee included City of Pitt Meadows Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts, representatives from human resources and two fire professionals, including a retired deputy fire chief.

The committee voted unanimously in Larsson’s favour.

“Mike brings a number of strengths to the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service,” said Roberts.

“He is familiar with the community and will be able to assume the role of chief in an effective and professional manner,” he added.

Mike’s extensive background and experience in fire management, training and emergency management will enable Pitt Meadows to continue with its efforts to enhance both public and firefighter safety,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The Pitt fire department has a number of important objectives over the next several years, including the fire hall replacement project.

Pitt fire department in 2003 as an officer and was promoted to assistant fire chief.

Larsson has been a firefighter for more than 15 years and brings management experience in municipal fire and rescue services to the role.

He is in the process of completing a degree in business administration through the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The fire department includes both career staff and paid-on-call volunteers and is responsible for: fire suppression and rescue; fire prevention, inspection and public safety programs; fire investigations; fire-related bylaw enforcement; participation in emergency management and response; medical response as first responders; and ongoing staff and volunteer training in the City of Pitt Meadows.

Previous story
It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Just Posted

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Minister frustrated by housing issue in Maple Ridge

Comments at opening of housing in Vancouver

Love of Landscapes and upcycled art at Pitt Meadows gallery

Love of Landscapes on display until Mar. 31

Maple Ridge Earth Day contests celebrate health

Deadline for the poetry and photo contests is Mar. 8.

Maple Ridge wins big at Small Business B.C. Awards

City staff received the Open for Business award at the Feb. 21 ceremony

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Shot fired as four men flee after Fraser Valley home invasion

Police seek witnesses and video footage after incident in Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

5 to start your day

Racist graffiti at Langley school, home invasion in Abbotsford, and more

Blazers doused by Giants in overtime play at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Bowen Byram’s latest OT winner gives the G-Men a share of first heading out on a three-game road trip

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

Most Read