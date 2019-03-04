New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Mike Larsson is the new fire chief for the City of Pitt Meadows.

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces following the retirement of chief Don Jolley in late 2018.

Members of the selection committee included City of Pitt Meadows Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts, representatives from human resources and two fire professionals, including a retired deputy fire chief.

The committee voted unanimously in Larsson’s favour.

“Mike brings a number of strengths to the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service,” said Roberts.

“He is familiar with the community and will be able to assume the role of chief in an effective and professional manner,” he added.

“Mike’s extensive background and experience in fire management, training and emergency management will enable Pitt Meadows to continue with its efforts to enhance both public and firefighter safety,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The Pitt fire department has a number of important objectives over the next several years, including the fire hall replacement project.

Larsson joined the Pitt fire department in 2003 as an officer and was promoted to assistant fire chief.

Larsson has been a firefighter for more than 15 years and brings management experience in municipal fire and rescue services to the role.

He is in the process of completing a degree in business administration through the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The fire department includes both career staff and paid-on-call volunteers and is responsible for: fire suppression and rescue; fire prevention, inspection and public safety programs; fire investigations; fire-related bylaw enforcement; participation in emergency management and response; medical response as first responders; and ongoing staff and volunteer training in the City of Pitt Meadows.