New group tries to heal a divided Maple Ridge

A flash mob started at Earth Day in Maple Ridge, and soon took their message to traffic on Lougheed Highway – love heals.

“I’ve been noticing how how there is a lot of division in the community lately, and people not coming together as much as they used to,” said Miranda Tymoschuk. “So I got this group together to just spread more love and kindness, so we can come back together as a community.”

The group is called Love Heals.

“We’re holding some positive signs along the highway, so people driving by can see the message, and hopefully brighten their weekend a bit – especially in this weather,” she said.

They have a few ideas for other activities in the “love heals” theme.

Tymoschuk said community has been divided over the homeless issue, and she doesn’t want it to define Maple Ridge.

“Because of that there has been a lot of negativity in the community, and so I think in order to move forward, no matter what people’s opinions are we need more love and kindness as a community.”

Tymoschuk has been very involved in her community, and was a student leader in the district.



