The Love Heals group takes their positive messaging to Lougheed Highway on Saturday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

New group tries to heal a divided Maple Ridge

Love Heals founder Tymoschuk said homeless debate has brought negativity

A flash mob started at Earth Day in Maple Ridge, and soon took their message to traffic on Lougheed Highway – love heals.

“I’ve been noticing how how there is a lot of division in the community lately, and people not coming together as much as they used to,” said Miranda Tymoschuk. “So I got this group together to just spread more love and kindness, so we can come back together as a community.”

The group is called Love Heals.

“We’re holding some positive signs along the highway, so people driving by can see the message, and hopefully brighten their weekend a bit – especially in this weather,” she said.

They have a few ideas for other activities in the “love heals” theme.

Tymoschuk said community has been divided over the homeless issue, and she doesn’t want it to define Maple Ridge.

“Because of that there has been a lot of negativity in the community, and so I think in order to move forward, no matter what people’s opinions are we need more love and kindness as a community.”

Tymoschuk has been very involved in her community, and was a student leader in the district.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with notorious peacock problem
Next story
Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

Just Posted

New group tries to heal a divided Maple Ridge

Love Heals founder Tymoschuk said homeless debate has brought negativity

Earth Day 2019 happening in Maple Ridge

Booths and displays in Memorial Peace Park Saturday

Police say no threat to public after investigating man who offered girl ride home

Ridge Meadows RCMP had released drawing of suspect last month

MacDuff’s Call: Maple Ridge gets a bad rap

Talk about taking back city’s image as friendly place.

New playground equipment for MacLean Park

Work underway in Pitt Meadows green space

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

VIDEO: Pit bulls and a pony headline dog fashion show in Cloverdale

The Here For Kids Expo returned after a 10-year hiatus to the Cloverdale Agriplex this weekend

Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with notorious peacock problem

City estimates between 35 and 40 birds remaining; nine ‘successfully’ captured and rehomed

Six taken to hospital after bus crash near Okanagan ski resort

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Skier sought after young person badly hurt on Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver RCMP say the youth suffered serious head injuries

Most Read