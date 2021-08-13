New hot temperature record set in Pitt Meadows

A new weather record was set for Pitt Meadows on Thursday, as the temperature soared to 36.6 C.

That made it the hottest Aug. 12th on record, and more weather records are in jeopardy. The hottest ever Aug. 13th on record was 33.5 C in 1998, and the temperature was forecast to reach a close 33 C today.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 32 C on Saturday, and has issued both a heat warning and a special air quality statement. Health authorities are advising the public to take necessary precautions.

“High temperatures in this range are historically associated with an increase in deaths among Lower Mainland residents,” says a news release from Fraser Health. This type of heat is especially dangerous for the young and old, people exercising, and those with chronic heart and lung conditions, mental health conditions, and experiencing homelessness.

Metro Vancouver is continuing an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to persist through at least tomorrow. Outflow winds are bringing smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and Washington into and over the region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 should postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, as well as asthma, and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women and infants; children; outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers); and older adults.

The temperatures will come down on Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud forecast, and a high of a more moderate 26 C.