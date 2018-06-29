New housing strategy is the ‘new model’: MLA

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith says other cities are asking for shelters and housing. (THE NEWS/Files)

The B.C. government is doubling down on its dismissal of Maple Ridge’s call for a new health-based approach to running supportive housing and shelters.

BC Housing maintains that its housing projects do offer health support to seriously ill or addicted people and says that its Housing First approach is a “proven model” that leads to more people staying housed and helped, than when compared to prior methods.

The department was responding to council’s decision May 22 to deny BC Housing’s application to build an 85-unit supportive housing and shelter at 11761 Burnett St. The city called instead for new health-based model, with levels of care provided by medically trained staff.

BC Housing also reiterated its claim that its new Rapid Response to Homelessness model combines stable housing with “24/7 support services for residents.”

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith said the Rapid Response is the new health-care based approach that Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read is seeking.

Health authorities are more involved in housing projects, he added. “I think the point has to be made, Fraser Health is more integrated into the plans than it ever has been before.”

Fraser Health will never operate a housing complex or shelter, he added.

“It’s not going to happen. That’s not what Fraser Health does. That’s not their role,” D’Eith said.

The government MLA called Maple Ridge an “outlier” because other cities around B.C. are “chomping at the bit” to get modular housing or shelters to help with homelessness in each community.

“The mayor particularly seems to be asking for this new model and my response is that is this is the new model … and it’s being embraced all over British Columbia.”

BC Housing maintains that one of Housing First principles is that “socially supportive engagement is required and the opportunity to participate in meaningful activities.” The Vancouver Final Report studied the impacts of Housing First, although conclusions are not clear.

It adds that if people are housed and become or remain socially isolated, “the stability of their housing may be compromised.” That’s why it’s important to keep people close to the services they need to work on improving their lives, it said.

It also repeats that it’s launched the intensive case management team last year, and works with “skilled operators” that work in partnership with Fraser Health.

BC Housing also provided a smattering of local stats, noting that 50 people have received rent supplements allocated by Alouette Addictions Services and Coast Foundation Society. Those supplements allow people to stay in market rental housing if they can’t afford rent.