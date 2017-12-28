New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

Travis MacPhail, charged with a double murder in Langley, appeared in court Thursday to switch lawyers.

MacPhail is charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, 34, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20.

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, MacPhail appeared by video link and confirmed he is changing his lawyer from Georgia Docolas to Lisa Jean Helps.

Helps asked for a new court date on Feb. 28, to give her time to go over her new client’s files.

The murders took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 near the intersection of 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Langley RCMP officers responded to calls of shots fired, arriving to find the two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Petrie was declared dead at the scene while Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

MacPhail, 21 at the time, was arrested nearby. He was known to police but had no criminal record, according to Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Officers described the killing as targeted, but not linked to other murders.

In addition to the murders, MacPhail was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said that the sexual assault charge was unrelated to the murder charges and was linked to a different victim.

READ MORE: Langley man charged in double slaying

Previous story
Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled
Next story
Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

Coin collection found during renovation of Maple Ridge home

City tracked down former owners and re-united them with mementoes

People reach out to help Maple Ridge camp at Christmas

Strangers dropped by and gave what they could

Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows softball hosts open house

Jan. 7 event introduces new players to the sport

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Most Read