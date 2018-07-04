Colette Madsen and Ranjit Kingra recently moved their offices to a new location.

New location for Maple Ridge’s Community Services

The restorative justice program has changed significantly in the past two years.

  • Jul. 4, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Big changes have happened at Maple Ridge’s Community Services youth restorative justice program.

The program, which is part of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services, has moved to two temporary buildings at 22722 and 22718 Lougheed Hwy.

Colette Madsen, director of programs and services, said that aside from the new location, the program has changed a lot in the past two years.

Previously named the Youth Diversion Program, it used to apply to youths who had to commited an offence under the criminal justice system were between the ages of 12-17. Now, the program accepts referrals from police, schools, community, and businesses, regardless of whether an individual is associated with the criminal justice system. Youth and young adults aged 12-24 can access the program.

Ranjit Kingra, Youth Restorative Justice program coordinator, said the newer version of the program aims to help youth and young adults who have been involved in a variety of harmful events.

“We bring parties together that have been involved in harmful events, whether they are criminal or not. Victims, youth that may have caused the harm, families, community partners, we talk about the things that have happened, the impact, and if it’s possible to repair that harm,” said Kingra.

The program facilitates meetings to encourage conversations about harm, reparation and accountability. Kingra said that historically, clients involved with the Youth Restorative Justice program have a non-reoffending rate of 80 per cent.

“It’s a safer community when you get the community involved and show people that you really do care about them, and support them with community resources,” said Kingra.

The Youth Restorative Justice program offers three categories of programs including mentorship, effects of shoplifting and a prevention program.

Since the Youth Restorative Justice program is part of Community Services, clients that begin the program can easily be referred to other services in the agency such as counselling and the youth wellness centre.

Madsen said that accountability plays a huge role in diverting youth from going down negative paths.

“If someone comes in and addresses what’s going on, and takes accountability, it can redirect them from going further into areas they don’t want to go down,” said Madsen.

The program emphasizes early intervention as a key part in keeping youth and young adults safe and harm-free.

Both Madsen and Kingra agree that the program is a more responsive approach to sending youth to court.

“If you go to court, youth don’t have to say anything. They will have a lawyer representing them, and they don’t have to answer anything, so this is more taking ownership of it. It’s them going OK, I did this, I want to take ownership and be accountable for what I’ve done,” said Kingra.

Community Services moved locations to allow construction of its affordable housing building. After the housing is built, Community Services will relocate back to their original building.

Madsen said funding and volunteers for the program are always needed.

The program is currently looking for volunteers to be mentors and to help at fundraisers.

A fundraising pub night and silent auction to support Youth Restorative Justice will be held on Sept. 22 at the Ranch Pub and Grill at 21973 132nd Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Anyone interested in volunteering, mentoring, or donating an item to the silent auction can contact Ranjit Kingra by e-mail at rkingra@comservice.bc.ca

New location for Maple Ridge's Community Services

The restorative justice program has changed significantly in the past two years.

