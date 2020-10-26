New look for Golden Ears Business Park in Pitt Meadows

Zoom webinar allows public to share thoughts with council on Tuesday

The third phase of developer Onni’s Golden Ears Business Park in Pitt Meadows is going before city hall and the public.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the city’s design advisory panel has worked hard on improving the look of the project. The public will be able to see it when the designs come before the city’s Engagement and Priorities Committee on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The development permit application for phase three comes before the committee.

“The designs kept improving, in my view,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall, who served on the advisory panel.

He said the first two phases of the business park were tilt-up concrete buildings typical of light industrial developments. The third phase will see three new buildings with more parking lot and green space. There will be more design features on the buildings, and the design advisory council has asked for the use of more wood, or wood-looking features. The increased setbacks will make a major difference in how it looks, said Dingwall. There are also enhancements to noise mitigation.

He noted the last council under former Mayor John Becker approved rezoning for the development in 2018, in the face of heavy public opposition.

“We’re stuck with that,” said Dingwall. “We’re just trying to build the best business park we can.”

The entire business park is 76.5 hectares, or 189 acres, and will include retail, office and warehouse spaces.

Phases three and four will create an additional $1.6 million per year in tax revenue for the city, in addition to $2.3 million from the first two phases.

The meeting will be conducted by a Zoom webinar. Although remote participation is encouraged in light of COVID-19, in-person attendance can be arranged through city hall by calling 604-465-2472 or email tbarr@pittmeadows.ca to reserve a spot. In-person attendance is strictly monitored to ensure adherence to public health orders related to events. Pre-registration and masks are required for all in-person attendance.

Participants can register for the zoom webinar on the city’s website.



