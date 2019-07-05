Ridge Meadows RCMP volunteers have new, bright blue, uniforms. (Contributed)

New look for RCMP helpers in Maple Ridge

Volunteer Crime Prevention now in blue

Volunteers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP now have some snazzy new unies that will identify them as being around to help.

Sgt. Amanda Harnett said Friday that crime prevention volunteers now will be wearing bright blue shirts and jackets.

“We have a variety of Volunteer Crime Prevention activities to help serve the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge and we wanted to give our volunteers, across all initiatives, a uniformed look so they are easily identifiable in the community,” said supervisor Blair Berkner, in an RCMP release.

READ ALSO: Ridge RCMP hand out ‘positive’ tickets.

“Volunteers give their time freely to help act as eyes and ears for the communities we all call home so please give them a wave and a hello when you see them in your area,” he said.

• People can apply to become a RCMP volunteer by contacting Berkner at bberkner@mapleridge.ca.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap
Next story
Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

Just Posted

New look for RCMP helpers in Maple Ridge

Volunteer Crime Prevention now in blue

Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

First Nations, Fisheries will share in management

Road closed, wires down, downtown Maple Ridge

BC Hydro crews on scene on side street

Maple Ridge council asks for safe streets bylaw

Part of community safety plan

Love My City Week comes to Pitt Meadows

Plane crash survivor a founder of new movement

Mother bear saves cubs in Pitt Lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Late MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life for the late Langley politician

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Daughter of ‘milkshake murderer’ makes rare public appearance

True crime author Eve Lazarus stops by Indigo Langley with book’s subject Jeannine Castellani

Most Read