New look for RCMP helpers in Maple Ridge

Volunteers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP now have some snazzy new unies that will identify them as being around to help.

Sgt. Amanda Harnett said Friday that crime prevention volunteers now will be wearing bright blue shirts and jackets.

“We have a variety of Volunteer Crime Prevention activities to help serve the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge and we wanted to give our volunteers, across all initiatives, a uniformed look so they are easily identifiable in the community,” said supervisor Blair Berkner, in an RCMP release.

READ ALSO: Ridge RCMP hand out ‘positive’ tickets.

“Volunteers give their time freely to help act as eyes and ears for the communities we all call home so please give them a wave and a hello when you see them in your area,” he said.

• People can apply to become a RCMP volunteer by contacting Berkner at bberkner@mapleridge.ca.



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter