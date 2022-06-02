Major David MacPherson (Special to The News)

New man in charge of Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

MacPherson brings long experience in social service delivery through Sally Ann

The Salvation Army in Ridge Meadows has a new leader, after retired Sally Ann officer Major David MacPherson has taken on leadership of the multi-function facility.

He brings with him almost two decades of experience in social services, and takes over from Mark Stewart, who took a new position in Winnipeg in April.

“The Salvation Army has a longstanding history in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said MacPherson. “This history is one I am excited to build upon and improve over the coming months and years.”

Dave and his wife Lisa have served as officers of The Salvation Army for over 19 years; beginning their careers in Toronto, and then moving on to be pastors in New Westminster. There they ran a shelter, transitional housing, and community service programs.

They had a three-year placement at The Salvation Army BC’s Divisional Headquarters, where they were charged with all youth programming for the province.

Then the MacPhersons moved to Nanaimo to run a facility much the same as Ridge Meadows. Dave was the executive director of Nanaimo’s New Hope Centre, which holds 30 emergency shelter beds, 12 transitional housing units and a full community services program.

For the last four years, the MacPhersons have been area commanders for The Salvation Army BC Division, overseeing 17 facilities, three emergency shelters and a number of Thrift Stores.

