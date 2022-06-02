New man in charge of Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

The Salvation Army in Ridge Meadows has a new leader, after retired Sally Ann officer Major David MacPherson has taken on leadership of the multi-function facility.
He brings with him almost two decades of experience in social services, and takes over from Mark Stewart, who took a new position in Winnipeg in April.
“The Salvation Army has a longstanding history in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said MacPherson. “This history is one I am excited to build upon and improve over the coming months and years.”
Dave and his wife Lisa have served as officers of The Salvation Army for over 19 years; beginning their careers in Toronto, and then moving on to be pastors in New Westminster. There they ran a shelter, transitional housing, and community service programs.
They had a three-year placement at The Salvation Army BC’s Divisional Headquarters, where they were charged with all youth programming for the province.
Then the MacPhersons moved to Nanaimo to run a facility much the same as Ridge Meadows. Dave was the executive director of Nanaimo’s New Hope Centre, which holds 30 emergency shelter beds, 12 transitional housing units and a full community services program.
For the last four years, the MacPhersons have been area commanders for The Salvation Army BC Division, overseeing 17 facilities, three emergency shelters and a number of Thrift Stores.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.