New man in charge of Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

The Salvation Army in Ridge Meadows has a new leader, after retired Sally Ann officer Major David MacPherson has taken on leadership of the multi-function facility.

He brings with him almost two decades of experience in social services, and takes over from Mark Stewart, who took a new position in Winnipeg in April.

“The Salvation Army has a longstanding history in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” said MacPherson. “This history is one I am excited to build upon and improve over the coming months and years.”

Dave and his wife Lisa have served as officers of The Salvation Army for over 19 years; beginning their careers in Toronto, and then moving on to be pastors in New Westminster. There they ran a shelter, transitional housing, and community service programs.

They had a three-year placement at The Salvation Army BC’s Divisional Headquarters, where they were charged with all youth programming for the province.

Then the MacPhersons moved to Nanaimo to run a facility much the same as Ridge Meadows. Dave was the executive director of Nanaimo’s New Hope Centre, which holds 30 emergency shelter beds, 12 transitional housing units and a full community services program.

For the last four years, the MacPhersons have been area commanders for The Salvation Army BC Division, overseeing 17 facilities, three emergency shelters and a number of Thrift Stores.