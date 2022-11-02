New mayor and council sworn in at Pitt Meadows city hall

Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the City’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the City’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the City’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the City’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News) New Pitt Meadows mayor Nicole MacDonald took photos with the newly elected school board trustees Hudson Campbell (left) and Katie Sullivan (right) at the swearing-in ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) New Pitt Meadows mayor Nicole MacDonald took photos with Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George (2nd from right) and Damian George (right) at swearing-in ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) New Pitt Meadows mayor Nicole MacDonald took photos with former Pitt Meadows mayors Dave Duncan (left), C.J. “Bud” Tiedeman (2nd from left), Deb Walters (2nd from right), and Bill Dingwall (right) at swearing-in ceremony. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Mike Hayes was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Gwen O’Connell was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Tracy Elke was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Mike Manion was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Alison Evans was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Councillor Bob Meachen was sworn in at the official ceremony at Pitt Meadows City Hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Although much of its council remains the same, Pitt Meadows officially has a new mayor, with Nicole MacDonald taking up the reigns at the Nov. 1 swearing-in ceremony at the Pitt Meadows Council Chamber.

The event saw MacDonald taking an oath to the public office and then receiving the chain of office from incumbent mayor Bill Dingwall and CAO Mark Roberts.

After MacDonald had officially been sworn in, it was time for the six councillors to be sworn in, including political newcomers Mike Manion and Alison Evans.

When asked about how she felt going forward with her new council members, MacDonald said she was “thrilled.”

“I’m really excited that in the past council, we created a really respectful and collaborative council that was effective,” she said. “We had great results in many projects that we had to work together on.”

“To have four experienced members of council return, I’m just ecstatic. And the two new council members elected by the public bring a variety of different skills and backgrounds, and both have been actively involved in the community on our active transportation committee, our economic development, as well as our agricultural advisory committee.”

In her first speech as mayor, MacDonald praised the work of previous mayor Bill Dingwall.

“The last four years under the leadership of mayor Bill Dingwall, stability, respect, and incredible and effective leadership and government was brought to city hall and Pitt Meadows,” she said. “I owe you [Dingwall] a debt of gratitude and appreciation. Thank you to Bill, my colleague, my mentor, my encourager, and my friend.”

MacDonald also took the time to reiterate that she believes the City is headed in a good direction and just needs to continue much of the progress started in the last four years.

“We must keep building on the strong foundation,” she said. “The complex, intricate, and admittedly difficult dance of honouring and respecting our past and continuing to build for our future. If our history is our foundation, our future is our possibilities. And it is bright and full.”

When asked about what issues are on the top of her to-do list, MacDonald listed several things she has been very vocal about during the previous term.

“We have big projects to carry on with,” said MacDonald.

“One of them is the Harris Road underpass, as well as the autonomous RCMP detachment. We have very significant opposition and issues with the CP logistics park in our agricultural lands, so maintaining our strategies and opposition to that. As well, we have some exciting things with parks, rec, and culture, and fire and rescue services. We are a community built around the dike system, so we really need to ensure that we are advocating other levels of government and maintaining and improving our dyke pumping system.”

The evening wrapped up with official appointments to committees and boards.

This saw Coun. Tracy Elke appointed as the alternate municipal director to the Metro Vancouver Regional District Board, and Coun. Mike Hayes as director to the Fraser Valley Regional Library Board with Coun. Alison Evans as the alternate director.

The next council meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.