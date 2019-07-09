(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy announces a new integrated child and youth team pilot project for SD42 to provide mental health supports for students, Monday at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge.

New mental health pilot project to be launched in SD42

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows pilot is expected to be in operation by December

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district has been selected to pilot a new integrated child and youth team to support the mental health of students.

School District 42 was selected to launch the new team because of its measures already in place to help students including: a district-wide social and emotional learning framework; teaching mental health literacy at the high school level; establishing a program with a wellness and therapeutic skills focus; and working with community partners to support vulnerable youth.

It is not known what the team will look like yet, but Shannon Derinzy, assistant superintendent with SD42, said the district will be looking at where the gaps are, what they believe will be helpful to close those gaps and what are the unique needs of students.

“It is that idea of a one-stop-shop. For students, we have a single place that they can go to get the supports that they need,” said Derinzy.

She added that the school district will build connections with the Foundry so the process of accessing resources is “seamless for the students.”

Ridge Meadows Foundry is part of a provincewide network of integrated health and social services. Foundry helps youth between the ages of 12 and 24 where they can access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and youth and family peer supports all in one place.

Currently scaled down services are being offered out of the Greg Moore Youth Centre, but the new office is expected to be open by November in the former Frogstone Grill restaurant location along Lougheed Highway at 229th Street.

Vicki Kipps, executive director of at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services says the school district and Foundry have been close partners.

She says they will be exploring having school-based programs at the Foundry site and maybe sharing staff resources.

“Everything we can do to reduce the barriers of access for the young people,” said Kipps.

The new team will make it easier in terms of having additional staff resources to promote the services of Foundry, Kipps added.

“And the whole idea of those professionals who are now working more closely together is to prevent anybody from falling through the cracks,” said Kipps.

The announcement was made Monday at Kanaka Creek elementary by Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy, MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare, school district chairperson Korleen Carreras and Sherri Skerratt, district principal for Safe and Caring Schools.

In all, five integrated teams are being set up in B.C. school districts to give students easier access to mental health supports.

The teams are to link health care and school resources to young people and family members, so they can get treatment “without having to tell their story over and over,” Minister Darcy said Monday.

The school district program is to be developed over the next two years, and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows pilot is to be in operation by December.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district will be the first pilot of the project, to deal with a sharp rise in identified mental health and addiction issues among children.

The province estimates there are currently 84,000 children aged four to 17 experiencing mental health disorders, and B.C. has seen an 86 per cent increase in hospitalizations of people under 25 for mental disorders between 2009 and 2017.

School districts are also beginning to teach mental health literacy in secondary schools, to help young people recognize issues before they become critical. The district teams will be involved in education as well as case work, and school districts have budgeted for extra training for teachers and counsellors.

“We know that resolving small issues before they become big ones helps to avoid needless suffering, and also costlier solutions down the road, Darcy said. “We also know that addressing trauma early on can make a life-long difference.”

The province is also expanding its Foundry youth centre network, which Darcy said is a “one-stop shop” for youth health resources. New Foundry centres are being established in Terrace, Richmond and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, in addition to facilities in Kelowna, Campbell River, Prince George, Abbotsford, Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy announces a new integrated child and youth team pilot project for SD42 to provide mental health supports for students. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Previous story
VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Just Posted

New mental health pilot project to be launched in SD42

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows pilot is expected to be in operation by December

Burrards acquire NLL scoring leader Dobbie

WLA club loads up for run at Mann Cup

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

Trial of B.C. woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Most Read