New net zero greenhouse gas emission target for Maple Ridge

City voted to change the target on Oct. 20

City of Maple Ridge is changing its greenhouse gas emission goal to have a target of net zero from 2010 levels by 2050.

Council voted to begin the process to change the city’s target at a meeting on Oct. 20.

The previous target, that was established more than a decade ago, was 80 per cent from 2007 levels by 2050.

The new target will have an interim reduction goal of 45 per cent.

“These goals align with the scientific assessments made by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” read a press release by the city.

In addition to the updated target goal, a report that was received by council also outlined ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including: requiring compliance with the BC Energy Step Code for new construction in Maple Ridge; strengthening development requirements for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; and connecting homeowners with resources to make homes more energy efficient and EV-ready.

An amendment is being prepared to the city’s official Community Plan to reflect the new goals. It will be brought forward for public consultation “in the coming months”.


One of the options city council is looking at to reduce greenhouse gases is strengthening development requirements for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. (The News files)
