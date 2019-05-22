Construction of the gym and multipurpose room at the new c’əsqənelə elementary in Albion at the beginning of May. (Contributed)

New PAC for c'əsqənelə elementary in Maple Ridge

Next meeting is on May 30

Parents of students attending the new c’əsqənelə elementary in Albion are in the beginning stages of establishing an advisory council.

The request was approved at the May 15 school board meeting.

More than 40 people attended the first PAC meeting, held a month ago and when district PAC chair Chris Schultz-Lorentzen talked about what is needed to start a parent council at the school on 104th Avenue.

Jon Wheatley, principal of the new elementary school, said the first meeting was more like a meet-and-greet to assess the interest level of the parents.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 30 at Kanaka Creek elementary, in the library, where the chair, vice-chair and treasurer will be selected. A set of bylaws will also be voted on at the meeting.

Wheatley explained that the district PAC has a draft set of bylaws that were handed out at the first meeting and he expects that they will be approved as a starting point.

“You can always amend them later on if there is something that is unique to our school that we want to include,” he added.

Wheatley is looking forward to working with the new PAC.

“A good PAC is always a great partnership for the school staff.”

He anticipates that there will be one more PAC meeting before the end of the school year in June to organize anything that needs to be done before the start of the new school year.

Construction of the school is still on track, Wheatley added.

“There will probably be some finishing up which they are doing when they get there in September, but we are expecting to be on site.”


