(Contributed) Hammond Community Centre is slated for $2.5 million in renovations.

New parkettes in Silver Valley drew most number of no signatures

But with numbers in, all rec projects for Maple Ridge proceeding

The signatures have all been counted and they show that most of Maple Ridge agrees with council’s recreation upgrade.

After taking a shopping list of recreation facilities to the alternative approval process in January and February, people who opposed particular projects signed their names beneath the projects for which they opposed borrowing.

Had more than 10 per cent, or 5,828, of eligible voters done so, the project could have been scratched.

But none of the eight project proposals received even a third of the required signatures, meaning they are considered to have elector approval under Section 86 of the Community Charter.

The numbers that came in, though, do show that some projects were more unpopular than others. For instance, the two proposed community gathering places in Silver Valley, costing $1 million, received the most “no” signatures at 1,508.

Next most unpopular was the new, $23.5-million arena proposed at Planet Ice, with 1,501 residents opposed.

Some people also didn’t like spending $8.5 million on the Albion Community Centre because that drew the third-highest number of no votes at 1,331.

The $1-million upgrades to the canoe and kayak facilities at Whonnock Lake weren’t far behind, with 1,320 people against that.

Two projects received fewer no votes. The $7-million artificial sport fields at Thomas Haney secondary had 1,270 people opposed and the $2.5-million Hammond Community Centre renovations drew 1,254 signatures in opposition, while the $2.5 million in upgrades to the track and field at Maple Ridge secondary drew 1,244 no-votes.

The least unpopular, or most popular, project of all eight on the wish list, was the $3.5 million that will be spent as part of a complete renovation of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. Total cost for that project is about $9 million, with other funding sources supplying the balance.

The numbers mean that Maple Ridge can proceed with borrowing $49.5 million to pay for the projects. That will result in an average of about another $60 a month in property taxes, after a seven-year phase-in process.

Facilities cost and number of no-signatures:

• $1 million – Silver Valley Neighbourhood Gathering Places, 1,508;

• $23.5 million – Planet Ice arena addition, 1,501;

• $8.5 million – Albion Community Centre, 1,331;

• $1 million – Whonnock Lake canoe and kayak facility improvement, 1,320;

• $7 million – Thomas Haney/Telosky Stadium artificial fields, 1,270;

• $2.5 million – Hammond Community Centre renovation, 1,254;

• $2.5 million – Maple Ridge secondary track facility upgrades, 1,244;

• $3.5 million – Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renovation, 1,069.

The numbers haven’t yet been verified, according to the city. Council will be provided with a report on the process, with each project being discussed separately.

 

Whonnock Lake is due for improvements. (Contributed)

New lobby for Maple Ridge Recreation Centre. Contributed)

