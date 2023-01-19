New photos released of Maple Ridge food bank theft suspects

One suspect is wearing distinctive red shoes. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) One suspect is wearing distinctive red shoes. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) A suspect is wearing a black Kappa jacket. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) A third suspect is wearing a green snowboard-style jacket. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) All three suspects are Caucasian men. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have released more photos of the suspects in a break and enter at the food bank in Maple Ridge.

Police have now released descriptions of three suspects who were caught on video camera outside the front doors of the Friends In Need Food Bank, just before the door to the administration offices was pried open at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Evan Seal, general manager of the food bank, said the men were recorded breaking into the facility. When they reached the top of the stairs they punched out a lock on a door to gain access to the floor. They stole two laptops and a safe that they pried from a wall. In total four doors and the door frames were completely damaged in the process.

The first suspect is described by police as a Caucasian man who was wearing a black Tilley-style hat with a red or burgundy bandana, a black jacket, grey pants, and distinctive red shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man wearing a black Kappa jacket, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

The third is also described as a Caucasian man wearing a green snowboard-style jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about these people are being asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2023-267.

The Friends In Need Food Bank is offering a reward of $1,000 for the safe return of the items that were stolen.

Anyone with information that will lead to the safe return of the stolen property is being asked to call 604-313-5221.

