New Pitt Meadows Airport terminal celebrated

The opening ceremony for the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport’s new terminal building took place on Friday night. (Neil Corbett/The News) (Neil Corbett/The News)

Politicians, business owners and the aviation community gathered inside the new Pitt Meadows Regional Airport Terminal, to cut a ribbon to officially open the terminal, and celebrate the recent successes at YPK.

“To think that only a few short years ago the main terminal consisted of five double-wide portable trailers,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Our regional airport right in Pitt Meadows is an emerging centre of aviation excellence within the provincial landscape,” he continued. “The main terminal has been transformed into a stunning two-level building that includes comfortable public and passenger viewing and waiting areas.”

There was a lot of appreciation voiced for Guy Miller, as the airport manager received kudos from the mayors of both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, and many other speakers, for the millions in investment he has attracted to the airport. There are new hangars, new businesses and new buildings there.

“Investors make the difference,” said Andrew Westlund of Sky Helicopters. “And Guy and all the people around him are making it possible for investors to dream.”

The new terminal building will be owned by Pacific Aircraft Services, and company spokesman Steven Madsen said the company was attracted to invest in Pitt Meadows because the airport has “amazing potential.”

“And our relationship with Guy was instrumental. He’s the driving engine,” said Madsen.

Another speaker remarked “before Guy, the airport was built with a lot of tin shacks.”

“This airport is one of the fastest growing airports in British Columbia, and in North America” said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare. “Our government knows and recognizes the importance of YPK to not only the local aviation community, but especially to our local economy.”

She noted the province contributed $1 million toward the airport in 2019, to provide apron rehabilitation, new paving and lighting.

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton recalled there had been discussion in the 1990s about re-developing the land, and the question “do we even need an airport” was being asked. Now, he said, it has become an economic driver for the region and the province.

“What you’ve accomplished here is an amazing milestone, not only for the region , but for British Columbia,” said Dave Frank of the BC Aviation Council.

He said airports “spin off high-value jobs.”

“They create value-added business opportunities that do not exist in communities without airports,” he added.

There are 11 different flight schools operating out of the Pitt Meadows Airport.

“This is a world-class centre for flight schools,” said Frank, “calling them “serious institutions of higher learning.”

Miller noted that four years ago, the runway needed paving and lighting, and there were old buildings and hangars “still battling on against Father Time.”

Four years later while opening the “impressive state-of-the-art terminal building,” he said the rehabilitation of the airport has proceeded despite COVID-19 and its bludgeoning of the aviation industry. Miller noted that YPK lost 60-70 per cent of its takeoffs and landings “overnight” due to the pandemic.

“There were times I was sitting up in the office thinking “I’m not sure this is going to get done,’” he said, but praised the airport board for its vision in developing and revitalizing the airport.