A map of the Salmon Run concept for a new playground at Maple Ridge Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

New playground concepts pitched for Maple Ridge Park

City hall asking for resident feedback on proposed changes to popular park

The City of Maple Ridge is posing a question to the public about the design of a new playground at Maple Ridge Park: Salmon or trees?

Residents will have until Aug. 27 to weigh in on two “fun proposed concepts” for the new facilities, said city hall.

The city has unveiled a pair of playground concept designs – Salmon Run and Life of Trees – for public feedback. Residents are encouraged to engage.mapleridge.ca/mrparkplayground by Aug. 27 to learn more about the proposed concepts, and take a survey about the playground and other potential future park improvements.

The new playground, part of the first phase of enhancements, will improve accessibility and offer a new play experience at Maple Ridge Park (232 Street and Fern Crescent), situated alongside the picturesque South Alouette River.

Some play equipment proposed includes a play tower and slide, group spinner, toddler swingset, tree houses, bear-shaped play house, sand play, in-ground trampoline, zipline and more.

The park boasts a rich history as one of the oldest municipal parks in the area, with a mature forest, native flora, and diverse wildlife. It also hosts the spectacle of salmon migrations each fall, highlighting its ecological significance.

The planned playground, which will replace some components and add to existing play amenities, seeks to blend with the park’s natural setting while offering modern amenities for recreation and enjoyment. The playground concepts have been designed to retain the healthy trees amongst the playground.

A second phase of the enhancements at the park includes replacement of the splash park, planned to start in fall of 2024.

The city launched the public engagement to ensure the final playground design captures the essence of the park and caters to the desires of the community. Residents can also participate in two on-site open houses on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The survey also includes questions regarding priorities for infrastructure replacement within Maple Ridge Park, including the replacement of the splash park. By participating in this survey, residents will guide future improvements that will elevate the park’s recreational and leisure offerings.

For questions about this project, please contact Chad Neufeld, manager of parks planning and development, at 604-467-7338 or cneufeld@mapleridge.ca.

Pitt Meadows

