Russ Brummer, with the city, gives update in leisure centre refit. Contributed

New pool systems being checked out as renos near completion

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools open some time next year

Work continues on the rebuild of the pool section of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, with the latest city video focusing on the high-tech filtration and control system that will be keeping the water clean.

Russ Brummer, business operations manager with the City of Maple Ridge, said the pool is about to start the commissioning process, where all the operations systems are tested in order to get the appropriate permits.

In the November Pool Talk Video update, he guides viewers through the area where the liquid chlorine is stored followed by the ultraviolet cleaning system.

He also shows the filtration system and the heating system, which all must be tested.

“The goal here is to make sure everything works per design, so that we can be enjoying these pools for years to come,” Brummer said.

Construction wraps up in 2020 and then commissioning of the pool will begin, he concluded.

The renovated leisure centre, about a $10-million project, opens sometime in 2020.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Earlier demolition phase of pool renovations. (THE NEWS – files)

Previous story
VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Just Posted

New pool systems being checked out as renos near completion

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools open some time next year

Former Maple Ridge mayor new Chamber president

Al Hogarth takes over from Ken Holland

Caddy Shack, one of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs, baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Bill 41 a ‘step toward reconciliation’: MLA

Katzie will get meaningful consultation, says Chief George

Freshco opens in Maple Ridge on Thursday

Free eggs for first 500 customers

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Most Read