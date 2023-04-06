Maple Ridge artist Raeanne Schachter is one of the many local artists participating in the upcoming Art Studio Tour. (Raeanne Schachter/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge artist Raeanne Schachter is one of the many local artists participating in the upcoming Art Studio Tour. (Raeanne Schachter/Special to The News)

New pop-up gallery in Pitt Meadows offers sneak peek at Art Studio Tour projects

The exhibit at city hall will be open until May 4

A new art gallery has opened up in Pitt Meadows, giving locals a peek at some of the unique artwork that they can expect to see at this year’s Art Studio Tour.

This pop-up gallery displays several pieces from local artists, all of whom will be participating in the Mother’s Day weekend program that will feature more than 100 artists, making it the largest Art Studio Tour in the group’s history.

This is the fourth pop-up exhibit for the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery while it waits for its new home to be finished at the Civic Centre.

In the meantime, visitors can drop by Pitt Meadows City Hall to see a sample of artwork before the May debut of the community studio tour.

This exhibit will be open until May 4, with viewings available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information is available at www.pittmeadows.ca/pmag.

