This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

New presumed COVID-19 case in Quebec could bring Canada’s count to 35

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

The person’s location and condition were not immediately disclosed.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

