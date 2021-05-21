Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)

Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)

New RCMP superintendent feels ready for challenges of the position

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows’ new top cop wants focus on more grassroots policing

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s recently announced officer in charge may be new to the position, but she feels her background has set her up perfectly for the role.

Supt. Wendy Mehat has steadily risen through the ranks of the Mounties in her twenty years with the service.

Her husband is an RCMP officer too, and they are raising daughters in North Langley.

A turning point in her career – she said prepared her for her current role in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows – occurred in 2017.

“That’s when I worked at the Surrey RCMP detachment,” she said. “And was in a role called community safety and support officer.”

Mehat was responsible for a number of programs including ones overseeing police response to mental health calls, tent encampments, and dealing with vulnerable residents.

“Part of those duties entailed overseeing five separate community response units,” she said.

“They were highly visible, uniformed policing teams that dealt with chronic nuisance repeat calls for service.”

She also oversaw the youth section, diversity unit and Indigenous policing, in addition to operations planning.

“Although Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are a lot smaller in size than Surrey, I do see a lot of similarities in the sense of how the opioid crisis, and the fentanyl crisis has affected our mental health calls for service,” she said.

READ MORE: RCMP leader gets mayoral nods

READ MORE: New RCMP project to enhance safety downtown Maple Ridge

To combat some of the issues she has seen on the streets of downtown Maple Ridge, Mehat initiated Project Core.

“It’s a tiered model which ensures we provide community policing, outreach, response and enforcement to key critical issues that we as police officers see out in the downtown core,” she said, adding the focus is on more grassroots policing.

“We are ensuring that we’re community oriented, that the public sees our officers making connections with the community, but also being very highly visible.

“That is something that I think is very key and very critical to building trust.”

Success for the new superintendent would see that trust built with all segments of the population, whether that be the business community, the vulnerable people, the homeowners or the youth.

“We want all segments of society to feel comfortable to come by Ridge Meadows detachment to see their police,” Mehat said.

Since joining the Ridge Meadows RCMP six months ago, Mehat has seen a lot she likes about her new workplace and colleagues.

“I think that we have very strong internal working culture, with police officers who are very dedicated to one another, and also very dedicated to their community,” she said.

“I see that many of our police officers are long-standing residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and I do

think that I have felt very accepted and embraced by the members of this detachment.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
In the forest, a B.C. scientist discovers trees take care of their own

Just Posted

Supt. Wendy Mehat is officially announced as the new Ridge Meadows RCMP officer in charge. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo/ Special to The News)
New RCMP superintendent feels ready for challenges of the position

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows’ new top cop wants focus on more grassroots policing

The spray parks and water features in Maple Ridge are opening for the first day on Saturday. (The News files)
Maple Ridge spray parks open for season on Saturday

Smaller water features also open to public, no registration required

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 12-17. (Black Press files)
Teachers call for in-school vaccination clinics for youth

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can host clinics: Carreras

Raman Narang is the coordinator of Caregiver Connections. (Special to The News)
Free support program for senior caregivers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Provides unpaid care providers with support, respite and social connections

Program to increase digital literacy among older adults to be operated out of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services. (Special to The News)
New seniors digital literacy program to be offered in Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows

Community Services was one of 29 non-profit service agencies to receive an Active Aging Plus grant

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Most Read